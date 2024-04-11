Thursday, April 11, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, April 11
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 9:26 AM
The Basement
continues its hit parade of steady weekly shows featuring killer local acts. Tonight’s feature is the jazz fusion group RLAD
, which, when I saw them last in 2023 was composed of Tim Randles on keyboard, Ken Lawrence on bass, Mike LaBolle on drums and Doug Marcum on drums. Skilled players, all of them, and creators of a heady brew when assembled as such. It’s at 8 p.m.
, no cover.
