Thursday, April 4, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, April 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM
The Alley Cats
, also known as the Opera Alley Cats when they play the Speakeasy on that street, are a fine jazz group of varying size depending on who is up for the gig. However large or small, these cats know their stuff, and provide an excellent cool jazz atmosphere for the lucky folks in the venue. Tonight’s roost is the Basement
, where, at 8 p.m.
you can hear the cat’s meow (free).
