Thursday, April 18, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, April 18
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 at 10:45 AM
Local guitar playing and soothsaying storyteller Anna Hamilton
brings her trio
and its blues to the Basement
tonight for a free recitation at 8 p.m.
I remember her tunes and chatter fondly from the good old days at the Clam Beach Inn (RIP), where she’d take over a corner and fill the barroom with her earthy magic that expanded as the beer taps flowed like the wavy drizzle in the backyard Strawberry Creek forest basin. Here’s a glass tipped to those memories and a sip in honor of those to come.
