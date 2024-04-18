Music Tonight: Thursday, April 18

click to enlarge

Local guitar playing and soothsaying storytellerbrings herand its blues to thetonight for a free recitation atI remember her tunes and chatter fondly from the good old days at the Clam Beach Inn (RIP), where she’d take over a corner and fill the barroom with her earthy magic that expanded as the beer taps flowed like the wavy drizzle in the backyard Strawberry Creek forest basin. Here’s a glass tipped to those memories and a sip in honor of those to come.