A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, April 18

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge resized95png952024030795220917950000951709878224385.png
Local guitar playing and soothsaying storyteller Anna Hamilton brings her trio and its blues to the Basement tonight for a free recitation at 8 p.m. I remember her tunes and chatter fondly from the good old days at the Clam Beach Inn (RIP), where she’d take over a corner and fill the barroom with her earthy magic that expanded as the beer taps flowed like the wavy drizzle in the backyard Strawberry Creek forest basin. Here’s a glass tipped to those memories and a sip in honor of those to come.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 16
Seeking Salvation

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation