Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 12

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • courtesy of the artists
  • The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is an institution which will forever be associated with the pinnacle of World War II-era big band jazz, in no small part because its eponymous founder disappeared into the fog of war aboard an allied air force plane headed from England to France sometime in the hours before the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge. Like the plane he was on and its crewmen, Miller has never been found, drifting into history and musical mythos like the ghost of a Zippo-lit Chesterfield fading away on melting celluloid reels from yesteryear. The orchestra, however, has endured, dedicated to playing the style and arrangements of its long-ago fallen leader, whose ears and mind produced a certain magic that defined the sound of joy, victory and pleasure across the free world. Tonight at 7 p.m., you can catch its current iteration at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, where the ticket pricing is as follows: $42 general, $27 seniors and children, $10 for CPH students.
