Freedom of Choice 

There was some sort of local scuffling happening during press time for this column, so under the comforting thump of a police helicopter in the near-full moon-lit sky over my home, I consulted an official government dictionary for American Media — both social and corporate — to help clarify some terms I've been hearing a lot lately.

Terrorism (noun): The actions performed by citizens protesting the use of their nation's vast resources for the mass killing of humans in other countries, as well as the annihilation of those people's societies and cultures. These acts of terrorism sometimes include deceptively "peaceful" behaviors like chanting, sign carrying and singing, but often also involve occupying public spaces, and can include the unpardonable and occasionally capital crime of property destruction. Not to be confused with Freedom (noun), which is the process of manifesting unconditional support for all oppression and mass killings committed by one's government, as well as the client state governments of the Homeland, against the common, subhuman enemies of those parties. With the exception of the perverse opinions of certain fringe and subversive elements within the body politic, these definitions are considered self-evident truths, carrying the rare, sacrosanct label of bipartisan endorsement in every level of official and private affairs in the American State. Both governing parties are currently working together to remove any remaining legal restrictions on the open expression of Freedom against Terrorism. It should be noted that Terrorism is not to be confused with legitimate Protest (noun), which is defined as historical acts of defiance approved by the current liberal consensus, against wars and oppressions that are not currently happening.

I hope this helped clear things up for you, dear reader, as they did for me. Have a glorious week.

Thursday

Come on down to the Basement tonight around 8 p.m. for an evening of music courtesy of the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet. I haven't heard this exact line-up, but I can confirm that Ms. Bent has one of the finest and most versatile voices in the local scene, capable of bringing the right stuff to anything from soul and funk to pop and jazz, and beyond. See for yourself for free in the lovely cavern beneath the Jacoby Storehouse.

Friday

Two great shows tonight, covering very different genres and locations for your discretion. First up at 8 p.m. at Phatsy Kline's, you will find a line-up of garage and divine-kitsch glam rock in the form of touring act the Scott Yoder Band supported by local duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, a perfect amuse-bouche for a delicious and dirty mega-sonic meal. ($5-$10 sliding scale).

An hour later Humbrews will celebrate the return of Sister Carol, a legendary reggae singer for four decades running whose sound oozes with the best aspects of the Jamaican diaspora defined by the hyper-fertile New York City scene of the 1980s where she came up. Both shows offer so much I refuse to pick a favorite, and will only mention that an advance ticket will run you $25, door price is $30, and it's all a bargain in the case of either show.

Saturday

Assuming that the Cal Poly Humboldt campus is still open to the public, there's a pretty righteous gig happening this evening when Richmond, Virginia quintet Butcher Brown takes up residency at the Kate Buchanan Room. I've never been shy in my appreciation of the jazz fusion sounds of the late '60s and into the '70s, but this group is downright filthy in its open romance with that magical era when heavy chops, emerging technology and wild innovation created a heady ambrosia of divine and funky sacral vinyl recordings. To know what you love and pursue its expansion is among the greatest impulses within musicians, and these fellas are doused in that spirit. Local funk maestros Object Heavy provide some grounding for these lightning/bottle merchants. 9 p.m. ($10, free for CPH students if they are still allowed on campus).

Sunday

The California Honeydrops are a former busking band from the Bay Area that has climbed out of the spawning staircase of public space and transportation performances that gave us such greats as the Violent Femmes and Gogol Bordello. Long away from those days and well-adjusted to larger venues, the band still brings its harmonic gut-bucket blues and soul roots sound to the stage every night. Tonight's venue is Arcata Theatre Lounge, the door time is 8 p.m., and $40 gets you inside, with a $100 VIP upgrade available for the deep fans.

Monday

Metal Monday, 7 p.m., Savage Henry Comedy Club, all-ages, I.D. to drink fermented liquids, $5-$10 sliding scale at the door, and now that we've moved past the standard boilerplate, here comes the line-up. Locals Insomnia Syndrome, who are more metal and heavy than punk, and land speed recorders Brain Dead Rejects will join Dumpster Puppies from Crescent City, a town so depressing that it must create some good bands on the back-end of that deal. Hell, it's worked for Eureka.

Tuesday

Another quiet night in our neck of the woods, but rather than follow tradition and recommend listening to a musician who died in 2023, I am going with something a little different. If you are so inclined, please look up the poem "If I Must Die," written by Rafaat Alareer, a Gazan writer, academic and civilian who was murdered, along with six members of his family, in a targeted airstrike by the Israeli Military on Dec. 6. May his memory be a blessing.

Wednesday

The Miniplex is hosting its regular queer dance night at 8 p.m., with a bit of a line-up change. Regular host DJ Pandemonium Jones is gonna be out of town this week, so instead of overseeing the boogie with a special guest DJ, he has passed the decks over to two fantastic beat machine operators. Anyone with taste and experience with this venue's scene already knows the work of DJs Maehem and Rosé, but for the uninitiated, tonight is a fine time to catch up. Best of all, the door is open for free.

Collin Yeo (he/him) would like to note that there aren't any campus protests in Gaza because Israel has destroyed every university there. He lives in Arcata, a city in a country that directly aided those actions.