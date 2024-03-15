A+E

Friday, March 15, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, March 15

Posted By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 8:29 AM

Seattle trio Biblioteka struts a wide line across a garage rock and punk frontier littered with chewed-up bubblegum pop and distorted grunge debris. Big sounds and big fun come wrapped up in a tight, bombastic package, like a TNT glitter-bomb. Tonight at 9 p.m. at the Miniplex, you can park yourself at ground zero and absorb the blast with fantastic furry freaks Pills for Thrills bringing some local shockwaves to the dropzone ($10).
Collin Yeo

