Friday, November 3, 2023

Humboldt Gem and Mineral Show Sparkles at Redwood Acres

Posted By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Humboldt Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show is back and ready to delight fancy rock enthusiasts of all ages Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds ($4, $1 kids 6-12, under 5 free). This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the Earth's geological treasures. Visitors can expect a wide range of activities and attractions, including geode cutting, live demos, kids’ games, silent auction, daily lapidary demonstrations, rock dining table, display cases, live demos, vendors and more. Rock on!
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

