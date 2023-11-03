Friday, November 3, 2023
Humboldt Gem and Mineral Show Sparkles at Redwood Acres
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Humboldt Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
is back and ready to delight fancy rock enthusiasts of all ages Friday, Nov. 3
, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
, Saturday, Nov. 4
, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
and Sunday, Nov. 5
, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds
($4, $1 kids 6-12, under 5 free). This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the Earth's geological treasures. Visitors can expect a wide range of activities and attractions, including geode cutting, live demos, kids’ games, silent auction, daily lapidary demonstrations, rock dining table, display cases, live demos, vendors and more. Rock on!
Tags: Humboldt Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, Redwood Acres Fairgrounds, lapidary demonstrations, rock dining table, display cases, Image