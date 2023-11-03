A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, November 3, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 3

Posted By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 4:04 AM

The Basement opened its doors again recently after a long layoff due to … well, the circumstances we all got keelhauled by over the last few years. I didn’t get a chance to mark the occasion at the time, so I am instead suggesting that those of you who, like myself, missed the joint should make your way downstairs around 6 p.m. for a cocktail or mocktail and a gander at the musical styling of the acoustic duo of Flynn Martin and Dave Peterson. No cover.
If you're still in the mood for some local flavor, you can stroll over to the Miniplex around 9 p.m. for a showcase of some of the best tunesmiths our area has to offer. $5 gets you in the door for the sounds of Widdershins, The Sugar Boys and Mister Moonbeam, all of whom have been lauded in this space for what they do best.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation