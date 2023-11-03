Friday, November 3, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Nov. 3
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 4:04 AM
The Basement
opened its doors again recently after a long layoff due to … well, the circumstances we all got keelhauled by over the last few years. I didn’t get a chance to mark the occasion at the time, so I am instead suggesting that those of you who, like myself, missed the joint should make your way downstairs around 6 p.m. for a cocktail or mocktail and a gander at the musical styling of the acoustic duo of Flynn Martin
and Dave Peterson
. No cover.
If you're still in the mood for some local flavor, you can stroll over to the Miniplex
around 9 p.m.
for a showcase of some of the best tunesmiths our area has to offer. $5 gets you in the door for the sounds of Widdershins, The Sugar Boys
and Mister Moonbeam
, all of whom have been lauded in this space for what they do best.
