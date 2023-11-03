Walk with Centro del Pueblo

Saturday, Nov. 4, is Centro del Pueblo's Annual Walk: Celebrating Ancestors and Championing Our Future. The walk, which goes from Fortuna to Eureka, starts at 5 a.m. at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Fortuna. The procession will make its way to Old Town, Eureka, where it will be welcomed at a Dia de Los Muertos celebration taking place there from 3 to 6 p.m. (free). The event, which was started in 2018 to protest family separation policies, now symbolizes Centro del Pueblo’s commitment to human rights and immigrant inclusivity in Humboldt.