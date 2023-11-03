A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 3, 2023

Community / Outdoors

Walk with Centro del Pueblo

Posted By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM

SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Saturday, Nov. 4, is Centro del Pueblo's Annual Walk: Celebrating Ancestors and Championing Our Future. The walk, which goes from Fortuna to Eureka, starts at 5 a.m. at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Fortuna. The procession will make its way to Old Town, Eureka, where it will be welcomed at a Dia de Los Muertos celebration taking place there from 3 to 6 p.m. (free). The event, which was started in 2018 to protest family separation policies, now symbolizes Centro del Pueblo’s commitment to human rights and immigrant inclusivity in Humboldt.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation