Redwood Acres Fair is Here!

Rejoice! The corndog days of summer are here. Nothing says summer like the smell of deep- fried fair food and the sound of happy shrieks from rides high up in the sky. Redwood Acres Fair "Summer Starts Here" is on now, June 21 through June 25 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds (entry fee $15, $10 kids/seniors, free for kids under 6, carnival wristband: $35 presale/$40 at the door). It’s five days of everything you know and love about a small-town fair. Spend the day enjoying livestock shows, local goods, family entertainment, live music, food, drinks, sweets and carnival rides/games. Get presale tickets at redwoodacres.com.