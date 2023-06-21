A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Community / Fun

Redwood Acres Fair is Here!

Posted By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KALI COZYRIS
  • Photo by Kali Cozyris
Rejoice! The corndog days of summer are here. Nothing says summer like the smell of deep- fried fair food and the sound of happy shrieks from rides high up in the sky. Redwood Acres Fair "Summer Starts Here" is on now, June 21 through June 25 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds (entry fee $15, $10 kids/seniors, free for kids under 6, carnival wristband: $35 presale/$40 at the door). It’s five days of everything you know and love about a small-town fair. Spend the day enjoying livestock shows, local goods, family entertainment, live music, food, drinks, sweets and carnival rides/games. Get presale tickets at redwoodacres.com.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 15, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 24
‘Unapologetically’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation