Thursday, October 12, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 12
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Sanctuary
-
submitted
-
Jennifer Trowbridge
is continuing its run of unique gigs. Tonight’s show is part of the Cozy Classicals series, where, if you come at 6 p.m., you can enjoy a nice vegetarian soup and salad supper before the music. If you have other dining plans, you can enjoy the latter at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s artist is the classical guitarist and instructor Jennifer Trowbridge
, who has had a good working relationship with this space since the pandemic days of streaming-only gigs. The cost is a sliding scale $20-$50, with the former price buying the “show only” package. I believe there’s a
mid-tier compromise at $30, but I suggest you swing by and find out for yourself because this is a bargain any way you slice it.
Tags: The Sanctuary, Cozy Classicals, Jennifer Trowbridge, classical guitar, Image