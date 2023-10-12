Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 12

submitted

Jennifer Trowbridge

is continuing its run of unique gigs. Tonight’s show is part of the Cozy Classicals series, where, if you come at 6 p.m., you can enjoy a nice vegetarian soup and salad supper before the music. If you have other dining plans, you can enjoy the latter atTonight’s artist is the classical guitarist and instructor, who has had a good working relationship with this space since the pandemic days of streaming-only gigs. The cost is a sliding scale $20-$50, with the former price buying the “show only” package. I believe there’s amid-tier compromise at $30, but I suggest you swing by and find out for yourself because this is a bargain any way you slice it.