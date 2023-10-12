A+E

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 12

Posted By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Jennifer Trowbridge - SUBMITTED
The Sanctuary is continuing its run of unique gigs. Tonight’s show is part of the Cozy Classicals series, where, if you come at 6 p.m., you can enjoy a nice vegetarian soup and salad supper before the music. If you have other dining plans, you can enjoy the latter at 7 p.m. Tonight’s artist is the classical guitarist and instructor Jennifer Trowbridge, who has had a good working relationship with this space since the pandemic days of streaming-only gigs. The cost is a sliding scale $20-$50, with the former price buying the “show only” package. I believe there’s a
mid-tier compromise at $30, but I suggest you swing by and find out for yourself because this is a bargain any way you slice it.
Collin Yeo

