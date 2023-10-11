Music Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 11

click to enlarge submitted

Ironing plays the Miniplex on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Photo by Jeremy McGuire

Midweek shows are tough to track, but this one at theseems promising for any electro audiophiles and found-sound curators out there.is a solo act out of Gainesville, Florida, whose sound is built on a mixed-media creative process of manipulating various recorded mediums like vinyl records, cassettes and tape loops to create organic sonic collages. Two decades of practice have made for some very interesting and impressive results. Also on the bill atare similarly minded local support acts, and. The door price is a sliding scale suggested donation for the touring act and Florida is a long ways away, so dig deep if you can.