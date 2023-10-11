A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Posted By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Ironing plays the Miniplex on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Photo by Jeremy McGuire - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Ironing plays the Miniplex on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Photo by Jeremy McGuire
Midweek shows are tough to track, but this one at the Miniplex seems promising for any electro audiophiles and found-sound curators out there. Ironing is a solo act out of Gainesville, Florida, whose sound is built on a mixed-media creative process of manipulating various recorded mediums like vinyl records, cassettes and tape loops to create organic sonic collages. Two decades of practice have made for some very interesting and impressive results. Also on the bill at 7 p.m. are similarly minded local support acts IDYL, and Sterile Garden. The door price is a sliding scale suggested donation for the touring act and Florida is a long ways away, so dig deep if you can.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 41
‘In the Interest of Justice’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation