Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 11
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Ironing plays the Miniplex on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Photo by Jeremy McGuire
Midweek shows are tough to track, but this one at the Miniplex
seems promising for any electro audiophiles and found-sound curators out there. Ironing
is a solo act out of Gainesville, Florida, whose sound is built on a mixed-media creative process of manipulating various recorded mediums like vinyl records, cassettes and tape loops to create organic sonic collages. Two decades of practice have made for some very interesting and impressive results. Also on the bill at 7 p.m.
are similarly minded local support acts IDYL
, and Sterile Garden
. The door price is a sliding scale suggested donation for the touring act and Florida is a long ways away, so dig deep if you can.
