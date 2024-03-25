A+E

Monday, March 25, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, March 25

Posted By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 11:06 AM

Halfbird plays the Sanctuary on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Halfbird plays the Sanctuary on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
The Sanctuary, tonight at 7 p.m., will be popping off with a promising gig of
experimental and outré musique. Portland jazz-punk outfit Halfbird will share the space with local sound collective Medicine Baul and one-fella sound drilla Idyll. It’s $5-$20 sliding scale, so spare a thought and some dough for the touring act at least.
