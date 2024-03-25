Monday, March 25, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, March 25
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 11:06 AM
click to enlarge
The Sanctuary
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- Halfbird plays the Sanctuary on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
, tonight at 7 p.m.
, will be popping off with a promising gig of
experimental and outré musique. Portland jazz-punk outfit Halfbird
will share the space with local sound collective Medicine Baul
and one-fella sound drilla Idyll
. It’s $5-$20 sliding scale, so spare a thought and some dough for the touring act at least.
Tags: The Sanctuary, Halfbird, Medicine Baul, Idyll, Image