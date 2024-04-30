A+E

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

NCJ Best of Humboldt 2024

Nomination Round open May 1-30!

Posted on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 12:29 PM

Being the BEST ain't no game.

To win the Game of BEST, you have to be nominated by enough voters to become a finalist. The BEST work hard to get where they are, so let everyone in Humboldt know about them. Go to boh.northcoastjournal.com to nominate them — or yourself! — once per day from May 1st through May 30th. The top three vote-getters of each category advance to the final voting round.

Round 1, Nominate: May 1-30, 2024
Round II, Vote: June 4-30, 2024
Winners: Published in the North Coast Journal Aug. 1, 2024 edition

Engage your supporters to get nominations. Get your team — friends, family and loyal customers — to vote for you. Send newsletters, post on social media, hang posters in your storefront, offer perks to customers who help you campaign. Tag your posts with #ncjboh23.

Advertising works! You can also advertise on the nomination ballot and in print in the North Coast Journal! Email [email protected] to find out more.

