A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 6

Posted By on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Sanctuary presents “Ladies Sing for Lady Day,” an appreciation of Billie Holiday, whose birth happened 109 years ago on Sunday. Musicians James Zeller, Danny Gaon and James Forrest will back up local singers Lorenza Simmons, Paula Jones, Claire Bent and Katie Belnap as they roll through our lady’s songbook. Doors are at 7 p.m., music starts a half hour later, and the evening’s price tag is $15-$30, sliding scale. Come one, come all.
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 4, 2024 vol XXXV issue 14
Taco Week 24

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation