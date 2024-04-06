Saturday, April 6, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, April 6
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Sanctuary
presents “Ladies Sing for Lady Day,” an appreciation of Billie Holiday, whose birth happened 109 years ago on Sunday. Musicians James Zeller, Danny Gaon
and James Forrest
will back up local singers Lorenza Simmons, Paula Jones, Claire Bent
and Katie Belnap
as they roll through our lady’s songbook. Doors are at 7 p.m.
, music starts a half hour later, and the evening’s price tag is $15-$30, sliding scale. Come one, come all.
