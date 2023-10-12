Thursday, October 12, 2023
Haunted Rail Tour Rolls Out this Weekend
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM
All aboard the terror train! North Coast Repertory Theatre, the Timber Heritage Association and the Clarke Historical Museum have gone off the rails with their terrifying Haunted Rail Tour
, opening Friday, Oct. 13
, and Saturday, Oct. 14
, from 6 p.m.
to midnight
(continuing Fridays and Saturdays through October, with a Halloween run on Tuesday, Oct. 31). The tour includes two haunted options (choose wisely between the roundhouse and restored railcars) and a Haunted Night Market with local artisans and food and drink vendors. All the spooky fun takes place at the Timber Heritage Association
, 930 Vance Ave., and tickets run $15-$25.
