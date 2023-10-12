A+E

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Haunted Rail Tour Rolls Out this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
All aboard the terror train! North Coast Repertory Theatre, the Timber Heritage Association and the Clarke Historical Museum have gone off the rails with their terrifying Haunted Rail Tour, opening Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight (continuing Fridays and Saturdays through October, with a Halloween run on Tuesday, Oct. 31). The tour includes two haunted options (choose wisely between the roundhouse and restored railcars) and a Haunted Night Market with local artisans and food and drink vendors. All the spooky fun takes place at the Timber Heritage Association, 930 Vance Ave., and tickets run $15-$25.
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

