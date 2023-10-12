Haunted Rail Tour Rolls Out this Weekend

click to enlarge submitted

All aboard the terror train! North Coast Repertory Theatre, the Timber Heritage Association and the Clarke Historical Museum have gone off the rails with their terrifying, opening, and, fromto(continuing Fridays and Saturdays through October, with a Halloween run on Tuesday, Oct. 31). The tour includes two haunted options (choose wisely between the roundhouse and restored railcars) and a Haunted Night Market with local artisans and food and drink vendors. All the spooky fun takes place at the, 930 Vance Ave., and tickets run $15-$25.