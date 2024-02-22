Magical, Cozy Winter Cafés 

It's that time of year again. Sometimes referred to as "false spring" here in Humboldt. Don't be fooled, friends. Narcissistic spring has not arrived yet. We are still hanging out with that old winter charmer, though they are getting sleepier by the day and will soon rest. For now, we can still find comfort in rainy days, wood stoves, sleep, hearty foods, puzzles, extra blankets, rest and hot beverages held to warm the hands. There is a magic in this time, this space between the deepest, darkest days of winter and the stirrings of the earth with the return of the light. I think we feel it as much as the earth does. We have just passed Imbolc, the midpoint between winter solstice and the official beginning of spring.

Many people get restless this time of year, including myself. As the days get longer, I find myself antsy to be out in the world, while still craving the coziness of home. One of the things I love about Humboldt is that we are rich in cozy, magical cafés. Recently, I visited a few of my favorites to share with you.

If you want a spot that feels a little bit like an adventure, head South to Mind's Eye Manufactory & Coffee Lounge (393 Main St.) in Ferndale. It's one of my absolute favorite places to cozy up and read a book or spend some time writing. It has a curated selection of espresso and tea drinks, baked goods made in house, and daily soup and panini specials. The back of the shop is home to their maker's spaces, while the coffee shop itself lives up front. The whole place feels timeless and full of stories, which is perfect for getting lost in a book.

I often work from home and my home away from home to work is Ramone's Harrison Bistro Café (2297 Harrison St.) in Myrtletown, Eureka. Ramone's is like your favorite old sweater, with small-town charm that's lasted more than 40 years. The bistro branch is just steps away from the original cafe, now home to the primary baking facility for all its locations. This spot has great lunch options, including hand tossed pizzas, salads, sandwiches and my personal fave, the ahi tuna tacos. Ramone's roasts its own coffee and, rumor has it, the delicious golden milk recipe is from an old employee. The cafe is full of natural light and there are plenty of tables and couches, making it a great spot for getting a little work done. It does get quite busy at lunch, so plan accordingly.

Sometimes all I really want during these last fleeting days of winter is to cozy up and spend a little time connecting and chatting with a friend. For that, Cafe Phoenix (1360 G St., Arcata) is golden. If Humboldt had a flavor, it would be this place. The staff are kind, the food is consistently good and the space is delightfully homey. The menu offers vegan to omnivore options and the drink menu is extensive. A creature of habit, I often find myself ordering the same items but lately have been challenging myself to order specials. Let me tell you, the waffle with caramel and warm pears is not too sweet and beyond good. The outdoor seating area is also gorgeous, with a big garden, making Cafe Phoenix a go-to spot for warm and sunny winter days.

As an artist, I am always looking for places to go where I can draw or write without feeling self-consciously like an artist sitting in a cafe, creating art. And I think I found a new spot. A group called the Experimental Music Meetup has recently started hosting a monthly event at the Sanctuary in Arcata (1301 J. St.) called Ambient Cafe. Happening on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Ambient Cafe is a place/time where creatives are invited to come work on a project or just hang out in community while listening to live ambient music. Baked goods, tea and locally roasted coffee are available by donation. I went to the first one and found it quite inviting. The Great Hall is a beautiful space with big south facing windows overlooking the bay. I ended up drawing and playing board games with a friend who showed up to also check it out.

We only have four weeks left to savor the sweetness of winter. That's all until narcissistic spring officially says hello and lures us outside with their beautiful blue skies, blossoming flowers and shockingly cold days. It's enough to send us back inside to wait for summer. Until then, stay cozy.

Erica M. Davie (she/they) is an artist, baker and charmingly awkward writer living in Eureka.