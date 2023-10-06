A+E

Friday, October 6, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 6

Posted By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Eureka Symphony presents its 2023-2024 season premiere at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts at a new, earlier time of 7:30 p.m. The main attraction is a performance of Händel’s Water Music Suite No. 2. Also on the program are pieces by Danish composer Niel Gade and Rainbow Body, by the American Christopher Theofanidis. Tickets are $19-$49, and rush tickets will be available at the door at 7 p.m., $10 for students, $15 general. As a regular attendee, I can assure you this is quite a deal.
