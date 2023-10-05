A+E

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Redwood Coast Music Fest Kicks Off Tonight

Posted By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Members of Gator Nation perform at the 2022 RCMF - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Members of Gator Nation perform at the 2022 RCMF
The Redwood Coast Music Festival brings legendary names in blues, jazz, Americana, rockabilly and more to our seaside city for four days of music, dancing and good times, and we are here for it. Clear your calendars Oct. 5-8 and snag your tickets to catch performances by artists like Jon Cleary, Duke Robillard, Mark Hummel and Michael Doucét, just to name a few. There are more than 50 different acts this year, performing in eight venues, delivering over 100 sets of music. Now, that is indeed a music festival to be proud of! Get the full schedule, find out who’ll be here and when, and get tickets at rcmfest.org.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

