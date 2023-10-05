Redwood Coast Music Fest Kicks Off Tonight

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Mark Larson
-
Members of Gator Nation perform at the 2022 RCMF
The Redwood Coast Music Festival
brings legendary names in blues, jazz, Americana, rockabilly and more to our seaside city for four days of music, dancing and good times, and we are here for it. Clear your calendars Oct. 5-8
and snag your tickets to catch performances by artists like Jon Cleary, Duke Robillard, Mark Hummel
and Michael Doucét
, just to name a few. There are more than 50 different acts this year, performing in eight venues, delivering over 100 sets of music. Now, that is indeed a music festival to be proud of! Get the full schedule, find out who’ll be here and when, and get tickets at rcmfest.org
.