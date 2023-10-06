Fall Festival Fun in Fortuna

file

Celebrate the best of autumn and small town living at thehappening this, from(free admission). This year’s jubilee takes place throughout Fortuna with six stops in town: Clendenen's Cider Works, Redwood Village, Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, Rohner Park, downtown and Table Bluff Farm. Over in Redwood Village, you’ll find family-friendly activities for all ages, including music, face painting, art activities and more. There are shuttles to pick you up and drop you off at each of the six locations throughout the event. Grab your fall friends and make hay to Fortuna this Saturday for all the fun.