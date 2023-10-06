A+E

Friday, October 6, 2023

Fall Festival Fun in Fortuna

Posted By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Celebrate the best of autumn and small town living at the Fortuna Apple Harvest Festival happening this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (free admission). This year’s jubilee takes place throughout Fortuna with six stops in town: Clendenen's Cider Works, Redwood Village, Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, Rohner Park, downtown and Table Bluff Farm. Over in Redwood Village, you’ll find family-friendly activities for all ages, including music, face painting, art activities and more. There are shuttles to pick you up and drop you off at each of the six locations throughout the event. Grab your fall friends and make hay to Fortuna this Saturday for all the fun.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

