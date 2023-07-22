A+E

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Humboldt Folklife Festival Kicks off on Sunday

Posted By on Sat, Jul 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Absynth Quartet plays a past Folklife Festival, seen here from the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre. - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Absynth Quartet plays a past Folklife Festival, seen here from the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre.
Ah, the blue, blue grass of home — how we love it! July in Blue Lake is extra sunshiny with the Humboldt Folklife Festival sweetening our days and nights. Taking place this year from July 23-29, the festival features plenty of locally grown bluegrass, folk, country music and more. New this year is the Humboldt Folk School, a free day of music workshops happening Sunday, July 23, at Dell'Arte’s Carlo Theatre, and the usual favorites are back: evening concerts at the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre, the Barn Dance at Arcata Veterans Hall and the all-day free festival in Blue Lake with two stages of music. Get all the details at humboldtfolklife.com.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

