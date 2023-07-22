Humboldt Folklife Festival Kicks off on Sunday

Absynth Quartet plays a past Folklife Festival, seen here from the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre.
Ah, the blue, blue grass of home — how we love it! July in Blue Lake is extra sunshiny with the Humboldt Folklife Festival sweetening our days and nights. Taking place this year from July 23-29, the festival features plenty of locally grown bluegrass, folk, country music and more. New this year is the Humboldt Folk School, a free day of music workshops happening Sunday, July 23, at Dell'Arte’s Carlo Theatre, and the usual favorites are back: evening concerts at the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre, the Barn Dance at Arcata Veterans Hall and the all-day free festival in Blue Lake with two stages of music. Get all the details at humboldtfolklife.com.