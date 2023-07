Humboldt Folklife Festival Kicks off on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Absynth Quartet plays a past Folklife Festival, seen here from the Dell'Arte Rooney Amphitheatre.

Ah, the blue, blue grass of home — how we love it! July in Blue Lake is extra sunshiny with thesweetening our days and nights. Taking place this year from, the festival features plenty of locally grown bluegrass, folk, country music and more. New this year is the, a free day of music workshops happening, at, and the usual favorites are back: evening concerts at thetheatand the all-dayinwith two stages of music. Get all the details at humboldtfolklife.com