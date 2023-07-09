Sunday, July 9, 2023
Music Today: Sunday, July 9
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Cadillac Ranch and others play Perigot Park on Sunday, July 9, during the Annie andMary Day festival.
We’re properly into the month of July, which means those of us lucky and local enough to stay through the warm months have some OG milestones to recapture and celebrate. Chief among them is Annie and Mary Day
, Blue Lake’s tribute to a pair of bookkeepers who worked for the Arcata Mad River Rail Line at the beginning of the 20th century, all worked out in the form of a daylong fiesta in Perigot Park
starting at 11 a.m.
There’s a lot of vending going on, so I’ll focus
on my beat and remind you that there will be some fine musical performances by the likes of Cadillac Ranch, Checkered Past, Fickle Hill
and Dead On.
As is tradition, this family-friendly event is free.
