Sunday, July 9, 2023

Music

Music Today: Sunday, July 9

Posted By on Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Cadillac Ranch and others play Perigot Park on Sunday, July 9, during the Annie and - Mary Day festival. - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Cadillac Ranch and others play Perigot Park on Sunday, July 9, during the Annie andMary Day festival.
We’re properly into the month of July, which means those of us lucky and local enough to stay through the warm months have some OG milestones to recapture and celebrate. Chief among them is Annie and Mary Day, Blue Lake’s tribute to a pair of bookkeepers who worked for the Arcata Mad River Rail Line at the beginning of the 20th century, all worked out in the form of a daylong fiesta in Perigot Park starting at 11 a.m. There’s a lot of vending going on, so I’ll focus
on my beat and remind you that there will be some fine musical performances by the likes of Cadillac Ranch, Checkered Past, Fickle Hill and Dead On. As is tradition, this family-friendly event is free.
