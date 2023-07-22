A+E

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 22

Posted By on Sat, Jul 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • shutterstock
The students may be gone, but university-adjacent venue Blondies is still running a hot summer schedule. Portland’s new-new wave dance band Rad Max is joining forces with local garage duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes and Think Tank for a night of (mostly) dancefloor fun. There’s a $5-$10 sliding scale door price and a tentative start time of 8 p.m., the rest is up to you.
