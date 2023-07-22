Saturday, July 22, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, July 22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jul 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The students may be gone, but university-adjacent venue Blondies
is still running a hot summer schedule. Portland’s new-new wave dance band Rad Max
is joining forces with local garage duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
and Think Tank
for a night of (mostly) dancefloor fun. There’s a $5-$10 sliding scale door price and a tentative start time of 8 p.m.
, the rest is up to you.
Tags: Blondies, Rad Max, Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, Think Tank, Image