Sunday, July 23, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, July 23

Posted By on Sun, Jul 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The California Poppies - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • The California Poppies
The Siren’s Song Tavern is hosting a fun retro pop and surf rock show, with The Snares and The California Poppies providing the former, while The Starhoppers dip into the latter genre. The sun will still be out for this 7 p.m. show and $10 at the door leaves you with some beer money if you budgeted your weekend well.
