Music Tonight: Sunday, July 23

The Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting a fun retro pop and surf rock show, with The Snares
and The California Poppies
providing the former, while The Starhoppers
dip into the latter genre. The sun will still be out for this 7 p.m
. show and $10 at the door leaves you with some beer money if you budgeted your weekend well.
