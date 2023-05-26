A+E

Friday, May 26, 2023

Art / Community / Dance / Frivolity / Fun / Music

Crowned Royal

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge 2018 Rutabaga Ball judges - PHOTO BY MARK MCKENNA
  • Photo by Mark McKenna
  • 2018 Rutabaga Ball judges
Who you rutin’ for? It’s time to crown the next Kinetic Rutabaga Queen, the royalty that reigns over the Kinetic Grand Championship Race, and you decide who’ll wear the crown at the Rutabaga Ball, happening Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at Synapsis ($15). It’s an evening of outrageous fun with food, music and a three-round pageant (representing the three days of the race) that determines who will be the new Rutabaga Queen. Competition is fierce and bribery is blatant (and encouraged). Show up and support your queens!
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

