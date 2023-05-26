Crowned Royal

Who you rutin’ for? It’s time to crown the next Kinetic Rutabaga Queen, the royalty that reigns over the Kinetic Grand Championship Race, and you decide who’ll wear the crown at the Rutabaga Ball, happening Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at Synapsis ($15). It’s an evening of outrageous fun with food, music and a three-round pageant (representing the three days of the race) that determines who will be the new Rutabaga Queen. Competition is fierce and bribery is blatant (and encouraged). Show up and support your queens!