A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, May 26, 2023

Art / Community / Frivolity / Fun / Outdoors

Glory Days Are Here Again

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK MCKENNA
  • Photo by Mark McKenna
It’s art! It’s engineering! It’s glorious! The Kinetic Grand Championship, the three-day, 50-mile-plus+ race that covers sea, sand, mud and land, is happening this long, wonderful Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29 (free). The event starts in Arcata at the Plaza on Saturday at noon and ends in Ferndale on Monday, with an overnight stop in Eureka in between. Find your spot along the route and cheer the teams as they go by, or tag along like a Deadhead, following the racers for the whole tour all the way to the finish. Get the full schedule of events at kineticgrandchampionship.com.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 25, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 21
Wounded Healers for Post-Pandemic Times

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation