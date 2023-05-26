Glory Days Are Here Again

It’s art! It’s engineering! It’s glorious! The Kinetic Grand Championship, the three-day, 50-mile-plus+ race that covers sea, sand, mud and land, is happening this long, wonderful Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29 (free). The event starts in Arcata at the Plaza on Saturday at noon and ends in Ferndale on Monday, with an overnight stop in Eureka in between. Find your spot along the route and cheer the teams as they go by, or tag along like a Deadhead, following the racers for the whole tour all the way to the finish. Get the full schedule of events at kineticgrandchampionship.com.