A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 4

Posted By on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Two shows on tonight’s docket, both happening at roughly the same hour of 7 p.m. They are celebrating Arts Alive at Siren’s Song in Eureka with Oakland’s clean and bluesy garage band The Hell Tones, along with local guitar slingers Red Hot Shame. No word on the cover charge as of press time, so bring a pocketful of change. Meanwhile at the Jam, $10 gets you admission to a full and lively local lineup in the form of critical darlings The Critics, Crash Monroe and punk powerhouse Brain Dead Rejects.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 2, 2024 vol XXXV issue 18
'On Siemens Hall Hill'

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation