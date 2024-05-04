Saturday, May 4, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, May 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Two shows on tonight’s docket, both happening at roughly the same hour of 7 p.m.
They are celebrating Arts Alive at Siren’s Song
in Eureka with Oakland’s clean and bluesy garage band The Hell Tones
, along with local guitar slingers Red Hot Shame
. No word on the cover charge as of press time, so bring a pocketful of change. Meanwhile at the Jam
, $10 gets you admission to a full and lively local lineup in the form of critical darlings The Critics, Crash Monroe
and punk powerhouse Brain Dead Rejects
.
Tags: Siren’s Song, The Hell Tones, Red Hot Shame, Jam, The Critics, Crash Monroe, Brain Dead Rejects, Image