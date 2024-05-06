Monday, May 6, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, May 6
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Can’t complain about a cumbia night on a Monday, especially in May, when Humboldt starts to unfurl its evening petals in deference to the nicer weather. The Miniplex
is the place to be, and this ticket is HOT. Too-good-to-be-real local masters Makenu
are bringing their deliriously joyful party sound to the stage, along with punk/cumbia hybrid act Tropa Magica
. Doors are at 8 p.m.
, and I would suggest trying to snag one of the $17 advance tickets because this one will likely sell out, and who knows how many $20 door tickets will be available by the time the music kicks in.
Tags: Miniplex, Makenu, Tropa Magica, cumbia, Image