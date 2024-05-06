A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 6, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, May 6

Posted By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Can’t complain about a cumbia night on a Monday, especially in May, when Humboldt starts to unfurl its evening petals in deference to the nicer weather. The Miniplex is the place to be, and this ticket is HOT. Too-good-to-be-real local masters Makenu are bringing their deliriously joyful party sound to the stage, along with punk/cumbia hybrid act Tropa Magica. Doors are at 8 p.m., and I would suggest trying to snag one of the $17 advance tickets because this one will likely sell out, and who knows how many $20 door tickets will be available by the time the music kicks in.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 2, 2024 vol XXXV issue 18
'On Siemens Hall Hill'

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation