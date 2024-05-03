Friday, May 3, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, May 3
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Casper Allen
is a traveling country and folk singer-songwriter who has pulled off the eternally eerie gift of possessing an old man’s voice and bearing in a young man’s body. Originally from Texas, he is a touring road dog of the first degree and worth an evening of your time, which you can enjoy at Synapsis
at 8 p.m.
($20). Clyde McGee
from Bridge City Sinners is a good choice as an opener.
