A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 3, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 3

Posted By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Casper Allen is a traveling country and folk singer-songwriter who has pulled off the eternally eerie gift of possessing an old man’s voice and bearing in a young man’s body. Originally from Texas, he is a touring road dog of the first degree and worth an evening of your time, which you can enjoy at Synapsis at 8 p.m. ($20). Clyde McGee from Bridge City Sinners is a good choice as an opener.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 2, 2024 vol XXXV issue 18
'On Siemens Hall Hill'

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation