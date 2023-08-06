A+E

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Aug. 6

Posted By on Sun, Aug 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Control Voltage (aka CV) plays Synapsis at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Control Voltage (aka CV) plays Synapsis at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Another two-fer recommendation, this time in Eureka. At 2 p.m. at the Shanty, you will find a free matinee gig of two of the rompingest, stompin’-est, mightiest pub rock punk bands in the 707, when The Bow-Legged Buzzards join forces with the boys in The Smashed Glass to blow the lid off the patio. If you still have gas in the tank by 8 p.m., head over to Synapsis on Union to enjoy a nice mix of ad hoc, DIY musical theater and sci-fi tales, courtesy of returning champs Faun Fables and local starlets Control Voltage (aka CV), both of which are returning from an appearance at Oregon’s Lunasa Cascadia festival. This pairing of Drag City Records folk darlings with our own spacey trippers is certain to be a fine match for the elegantly styled interiors of Synapsis’ new-ish home ($13, $10 advance).
