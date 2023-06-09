A+E

Friday, June 9, 2023

Celebrate Pride in Eureka on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
Show your pride and support for the LGBTQIA2S+ community at Redwood Pride Summer Pride Celebration, happening Saturday, June 10 with multiple events in Eureka. The all-ages main event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jefferson Community Center, where you’ll find food, vendors, performers, a raffle, a silent auction, fun and strength in gathering with your community. Then the parade from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starts at First and L streets and makes its way to First and C streets. Finally, at 8 p.m., those 18 and up can head over to Synapsis for an evening show until midnight ($20 cover). Happy Pride!
Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

