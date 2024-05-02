First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

SPECIAL EVENT: THIRD ANNUAL CHINATOWN STREET FAIR Clarke Plaza and E Street from First to Third streets. A celebration featuring artisan and food vendors, kids' crafts, a DJ and cultural performances by Chinese lion dancers, Japanese Taiko drummers, Lao dancers and more.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists, oil painting, acrylic painting, mixed medium.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. "Get the Message," Ellen LeBel, mixed media.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Susanna Gallisdorfer, mixed media on Tyvek. More than 75 local artists showing paintings, drawings, sculptures and more.

BELLE STARR 405 Second St. Music by Chris Reynoso.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Storyline," Zachary Matlock and Scotty Colin, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. In the gallery in the newly expanded gift shop: new works by Karuk/Yurok artist Alme Allen. In Nealis Hall: demonstrations of Indigenous crafts.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Display of International Artists Kian Radpouyan (Iran) and Sophie Crumb (France)," Kian Radpouyan and Sophie Crumb, drawings.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "A Photographic Experience of Wigi," Aldaron Laird, book signing.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "About Color," Joan Gold, painting on paper. Knight Gallery: "The Art of Getting Lost," Shawn Gould, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT CRAFT SPIRITS Corner of Sixth and C streets. "Art Expressed," photography, watercolors. Spirits tasting and tours of the distillery.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Kyra Adams Art," Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by Gritty Kitties.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by Oaktop.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 324 Second St. "All About the Love," Annie Parker, mixed media. Baked goods by the Krazy Baker.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MAKER'S APRON CREATIVE REUSE 317 E St. Free drop-in crafting.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

NORTH COAST OPEN STUDIOS 627 Third St. Preview Show and Art Reception, various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media, performance.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Laura Cutler, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics sculpture and woodworking.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Music TBA.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," Roman Villagrana, acrylic painting, drawings, mixed medium, performance.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Various artists.

REDWOOD COAST MUSEUM OF CINEMA 235 F St. "May the Forest Moon be With You," Return of the Jedi exhibit.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Ukes of Hazard.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Julie Hodge, oil painting.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. "Live Painting," Rachel Schlueter, oil painting, acrylic painting; John King, George Bucquet and Georgia Long; music by Anna Hamilton.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21+ only. No cover.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Ocean Vistas," Mark Dube, watercolors.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. Aaron Nutting, paintings.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Articulated Dragons and Dinosaurs," sculpture.