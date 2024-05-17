A+E

Friday, May 17, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 17

Posted By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 8:57 AM

Anybody remember Whomp Wednesdays? That celebration of electronic dance music and its various micro-genres that was usually posted-up at the Jam might not be around in the weekly institutional sense, but its spirit (and production company) lives on tonight at 9 p.m. at the same venue ($15). Come live it up between the deep bass and the tweeters with a lineup of mix-masters including Cloud-d, SUDS, B2B, Treemeista, Curtis B and Christafari.
