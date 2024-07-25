Thursday, July 25, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, July 25
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Logger Bar
is the spot for some country-tinged, folky rock music as Portland’s Cruise Control
coasts into town for an evening of free music starting at 9 p.m.
I listened to some of the group’s tunes online, and found them to be some sweet, light-hearted stuff. Also on the bill is a brand new local band called Buzz Buzz Radio
, so for those of you looking to get in on the ground floor of fandom, tonight’s the night.
Tags: The Logger Bar, Cruise Control, Buzz Buzz Radio, Image