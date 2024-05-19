Sunday, May 19, 2024
Music Tonight: Sunday, May 19
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, May 19, 2024 at 7:14 AM
Australia has a way of cutting out all the bullshit from American culture and leaving in all the greasy and gory fun bits. There are many examples of its righteous offerings since the days of AC/DC and The Road Warrior, but lately there have been a lot of great garage bands breaking containment from the continent, and we are lucky to have one such group in town tonight at the Siren’s Song Tavern
. Sydney’s Itchy and the Nits
are an all-female trio of bubble-punk boppers who simply lay it out and rip it up. Also on the bill are local rioters The Real DTs
and the return of ’00s band Henpecker.
The kick-off is at 8:30 p.m.
and the price is only 6 dollary-doos.
Tags: Siren’s Song Tavern, Itchy and the Nits, he Real DTs, Henpecker, Image