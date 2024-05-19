Music Tonight: Sunday, May 19

Australia has a way of cutting out all the bullshit from American culture and leaving in all the greasy and gory fun bits. There are many examples of its righteous offerings since the days of AC/DC and The Road Warrior, but lately there have been a lot of great garage bands breaking containment from the continent, and we are lucky to have one such group in town tonight at the. Sydney’sare an all-female trio of bubble-punk boppers who simply lay it out and rip it up. Also on the bill are local rioters Tand the return of ’00s bandThe kick-off is atand the price is only 6 dollary-doos.