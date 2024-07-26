A+E

Friday, July 26, 2024

AutoXpo Rolls into Fortuna Today

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge FILE
  • file
Gear up for a weekend of chrome, carburetors and classic Americana as the 33rd Annual Fortuna Redwood AutoXpo rolls into town July 26-28. This favorite summertime event offers a nostalgic journey through automotive history with classic cars, a judged show and a cruise down Main Street. New this year is the return of the crowd-pleasing Burnout Contest at the Rodeo Grounds ($1). From the Sock Hop to the Drive-In Movie Night at Rohner Park featuring Bullitt, there's something for everyone. Don't miss the tractor pulls, artisans fair and mouth-
watering Pit Barbecue. Most events are free, so bring the whole family for a weekend of vintage vehicles and small-town charm. Get all the event info at redwoodautoxpo.com.
