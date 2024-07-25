Trinidad Art Night 

This townwide walk includes a variety of live music, artist receptions, face painting, skate ramps, pop-up sales, oyster, cider or wine tastings. Presented by Forbes & Associates: Sarah Corliss, produced by Westhaven Center for the Arts. For more info, call (707) 834-2479 or visit trinidadartnight.com.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Genise Smith, digital art; Susan Mayclin Stephenson, notecards/books; Jeff Stanley, notecards/books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST (Bandstand) 355 Main St. Music by Flynn Martin. Face painting by Lela Annotto Arts.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Carolyn Belak, photography.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court Five rooms of permanent and rotating exhibits with some new surprises in the Native American Room. Music by Secret Club.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Sharon Carpenter of "North Coast Soaps," handmade soap, jewelry and candle art; Sean Griggs of Red Eye Laboratories, surf artwork; music by Erich Lenk.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. John Wesa, serigraphs; Tom Kingshill, woodturning; snacks; wine pour benefiting Trinidad Coastal Land Trust; music by Stanley Fleming

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & Gallery 607 Parker St. Bobbi Yarbarough from Dragonfly Pottery, artwork; seasonal oyster bar tastings; wine TBA; music by Penny Gunn and Friends.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Cronin Tierney, landscape oil paintings; Moonstone Crossing wine tasting with snacks or Dick Taylor chocolates; music by the Pronouns.