A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 9, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, June 9

Posted By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Sturgeons play the Jam on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. - PHOTO BY JUSTIN ANDREW, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Justin Andrew, courtesy of the artists
  • The Sturgeons play the Jam on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
With Oyster Fest looming on the horizon, it might seem premature to offer my trademarked “Show of the Week,” especially this early on, but here we are. The date is 6/9 and The Sturgeons have decided to celebrate one of the most egalitarian and mutually beneficial bedroom maneuvers with a show at the Jam (insert your own preferred innuendo here). The band is also celebrating the release of its music video for the track “Maybe You Could,” which should be up on YouTube as of print time. Along for the ride are veteran rockers War Möth and metalheads Midnight Mass. The hour of reckoning is 7 p.m. and an extremely reasonable $5 gets you inside.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 8, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 23
Launching Nigilax̂

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation