Music Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 24

Los Angeles rockabilly band Rumble King plays the Jam, Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.
Speaking of sun and stars, here are two events for your Sunday that cover the domain of each (let’s not get pedantic and point out that our sun is indeed also a star, because you know what makes that holy exploding orb stand waaaaay out from its fellows in the lives of us earthlings). First up, if you feel like ponying up $50 and heading over to the River Lodge
in Fortuna around 2 p.m.
, you can be a part of the pregame wind-up to the upcoming season of our fine Eureka Symphony
. This prelude gala will feature a performance by the Temporary Resonance Trio
and catering by the ever-scrumptious menu-master Brett Shuler. If the night’s the right time for you, the Jam
has a high-energy gig tonight at 8 p.m.
Los Angeles rockabilly band Rumble King
will shake, rattle and roll with local Idle Spurs
for a spiked sock- hop to remember ($10).