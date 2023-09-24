A+E

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 24

Posted By on Sun, Sep 24, 2023 at 4:01 AM

click to enlarge Los Angeles rockabilly band Rumble King plays the Jam, Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Los Angeles rockabilly band Rumble King plays the Jam, Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.
Speaking of sun and stars, here are two events for your Sunday that cover the domain of each (let’s not get pedantic and point out that our sun is indeed also a star, because you know what makes that holy exploding orb stand waaaaay out from its fellows in the lives of us earthlings). First up, if you feel like ponying up $50 and heading over to the River Lodge in Fortuna around 2 p.m., you can be a part of the pregame wind-up to the upcoming season of our fine Eureka Symphony. This prelude gala will feature a performance by the Temporary Resonance Trio and catering by the ever-scrumptious menu-master Brett Shuler. If the night’s the right time for you, the Jam has a high-energy gig tonight at 8 p.m. Los Angeles rockabilly band Rumble King will shake, rattle and roll with local Idle Spurs for a spiked sock- hop to remember ($10).
About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

