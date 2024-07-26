Friday, July 26, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, July 26
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Speaking of the Logger Bar
, there’s a show going down tonight that is tailor-made for the venue. I’m talking about the return of Gunsafe,
the formerly Humboldt-based dark street-country and jumped-up death blues vehicle helmed all these years by Stella Martinez. The roots run deep with this one, and longtime locals and new converts alike ought to converge to celebrate the midsummer return of this stellar group. The show starts at 9 p.m.
No cover, but bring a few bucks for our travelers come home.
