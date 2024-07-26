Music Tonight: Friday, July 26

Speaking of the, there’s a show going down tonight that is tailor-made for the venue. I’m talking about the return ofthe formerly Humboldt-based dark street-country and jumped-up death blues vehicle helmed all these years by Stella Martinez. The roots run deep with this one, and longtime locals and new converts alike ought to converge to celebrate the midsummer return of this stellar group. The show starts atNo cover, but bring a few bucks for our travelers come home.