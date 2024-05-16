Thursday, May 16, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, May 16
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM
With the summer heat coming early, our evenings are warm and fragrant, especially near one of our rivers. Few places boast that night perfume like the Logger Bar
, where the back patio sits a stone’s slingshot (almost) from the Mad. Tonight at 8 p.m.
you can while away the twilight time with some live blues courtesy of The Lost Dogs
(free).
click to enlarge
Tags: The Lost Dogs, blues, live music, the Logger Bar, Image