Thursday, May 16, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 16

Thursday, May 16, 2024

With the summer heat coming early, our evenings are warm and fragrant, especially near one of our rivers. Few places boast that night perfume like the Logger Bar, where the back patio sits a stone’s slingshot (almost) from the Mad. Tonight at 8 p.m. you can while away the twilight time with some live blues courtesy of The Lost Dogs (free).
