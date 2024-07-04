First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Experience the vibrant atmosphere as galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants extend their hours for your enjoyment. Special guest Kinetic teams Half Fast, Apple Pedlars, Swing Kids and Kinetic Surf Club will be moving about within the street closure.

2nd & F Properties 210 F St. Live painting and restoration of Larry Laitman's historic mural in Opera Alley, Katie Texas, oil painting.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. "In Memory," Kathryn Stotler, mixed media.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

By Nieves :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 308 Second St. Demonstration of rosemary hydrosol distillation.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. Memorial celebration of life for artist Chris Johnson. Closing reception for "Mystery in the Deep," Chris Johnson and CANVAS + CLAY Studio and Gallery artists, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings and sculpture.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

CLARKE PLAZA: Skateboard Art Fundraiser with Humboldt Skate Collective mobile skateboard park in the parking lot between the Madrone Taphouse and Clarke Plaza. Music by Dead Drift in Clarke Plaza. Skateboard art at the Madrone Taphouse and Brick Fire Pizza.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Plumage," Tony Diaz; eighth annual Skateboard Benefit; Lobo "Next Chapter"; Brian Sturdivant in the Secret Show.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 412 Second St. Elizabeth Gohr, photography.

GOOD RELATIONS 329 Second St. Lindsey Boles, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor and ink on reclaimed wood, repurposed glass, tile and other upcycled materials. Live burlesque models in the windows.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 124 C St. "Flora & Fauna," Ashley Rose, mixed media. Music by Johnny Rawls.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Those Who Taught," selected paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints by former Humboldt State University faculty from the Humboldt Arts Council Permanent Collection, including Maris Benson, Glenn Berry, Reese Bullen, Max Butler, Tom Knight, Mimi La Plant, David LaPlantz, Ellen Landweber, Louis Marak, Leslie Kenneth Price, Keith Schneider, Melvin Schuler and William Thonson. Knight Gallery: "Small Works," Peter Holbrook, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics by members Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT BEER WORKS 110 Third St. "Arts Alive! with the Humboldt Homebrewers," homebrewing and home fermentation. Humboldt Homebrewers hosts a homebrew tasting to try homemade beverages and learn about homebrewing.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by Banjo Makes Three.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. "Amazing crochet," Ruth Murphy-Taylor, drawings and textile.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Skateboards for Charity," Humboldt Skate Lab, mixed medium. Music by DJ Goldylocks.

MAKER'S APRON CREATIVE REUSE 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for all ages.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

THE MITCHELL GALLERY 425 Snug Alley. "Women's Work," several local women artists, including Regina Case, Micki Flatmo, Susanna Gallisdorfer, Joan Gold, Georgia Long, Dana Mitchell, Linda Mitchell, Natalie Mitchell, Theresa Oats, Kathy O'Leary, Nancy Rickard, Iris Schencke, Rachel Schlueter, oil painting, acrylic painting, mixed media.

MOCA HUMBOLDT 204 Fourth St. Liz Thompson, mixed media.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. "Watercolors," Burleigh Wilson; various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking, ceramics and sculpture; music by The EthniKs.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Music TBA.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "SynchroMystic Live Painting & Showcase," Roman Villagrana, acrylic painting, drawings, mixed medium, performance.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Annual Summer Exhibition, various artists. Music by Stan Flemming.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos play. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Slide.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Oil and acrylic paintings.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21+ only. No cover.

TIDAL GALLERY 339 Second St. Bob Benson, sculpture.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Pouring My Heart Out," Michelle Pergande, acrylic painting. DJ music.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Potters of San Juan de Oriente, Nicaragua," various artists, sculpture.