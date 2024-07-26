Beer Fest at Blue Ox this Saturday

click to enlarge submitted

A crowd gathers at the Blue Ox Millworks and Historic Village for May Day celebration, 2005

History meets hops at Humboldt's newest summer celebration. Theandare teaming up to host the inauguralonfromto($45, $6 VIP, $25 non-drinker). This 21+ event offers a taste of Humboldt's finest brews, including offerings from Lost Coast, Eel River, Six Rivers, Powers Creek and more. There’ll be live music from Flynn Martin, The Elderberry Rust String Band and headliners Rooster McClintock. Food trucks on site include NouNou’s, Food by Hoy, and Cap’s Food Shack. Plus local artisans showcasing and selling their goods. Don't miss this chance to sip, savor and support two local historical non-profits.