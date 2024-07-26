Friday, July 26, 2024
Beer Fest at Blue Ox this Saturday
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 8:41 AM
click to enlarge
- submitted
- A crowd gathers at the Blue Ox Millworks and Historic Village for May Day celebration, 2005
History meets hops at Humboldt's newest summer celebration. The Humboldt County Historical Society
and Blue Ox Millworks
are teaming up to host the inaugural Beer Fest at Blue Ox
on Saturday, July 27
from noon
to 5 p.m.
($45, $6 VIP, $25 non-drinker). This 21+ event offers a taste of Humboldt's finest brews, including offerings from Lost Coast, Eel River, Six Rivers, Powers Creek and more. There’ll be live music from Flynn Martin, The Elderberry Rust String Band and headliners Rooster McClintock. Food trucks on site include NouNou’s, Food by Hoy, and Cap’s Food Shack. Plus local artisans showcasing and selling their goods. Don't miss this chance to sip, savor and support two local historical non-profits.
Tags: Beer Fest at Blue Ox, County Historical Society, Blue Ox Millworks, Image