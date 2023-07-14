A+E

Friday, July 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, July 14

Posted By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Miniplex is hosting a free psyche and space jam night, as local post-punk and science fiction concept band Control Voltage, aka CV, shares the stage with the experimental collective Datura Blues, helmed by Oryan Peterson-Jones, who has press-ganged the author into making a rare appearance on bass, something I would do for very few people, I assure you. 9 p.m. In the interest of balanced reporting, if you’d care to spend your après Arts! Arcata enjoying music without my involvement, the Jam is hosting a reggae show with Bobby Hustle and Dread Kennedy. $10, doors at 8 p.m.
