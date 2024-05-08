A+E

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Comedy Tonight: Wednesday, May 8

Posted By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club is debuting a new show tonight at 9 p.m. Senor Molina’s La Loteria Madness kind of says it all but, just to be clear, this is a comedy show hosted by Nando Molina where the comedic cues will all come from a deck of those delightful, Tarot-adjacent random chance cards so beloved to many in the gaming world going back centuries (Free).
