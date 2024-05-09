A+E

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 9

Posted By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM

A.J. Lee & Blues Summit is fronted by singer, songwriter and mandolinist A.J. Lee, who was considered something of a teenage prodigy when she started her career a decade ago in her hometown of Santa Cruz. The intervening years have built her and her group a reputation as masterful modern bluegrass players capable of putting on a great show that will pack the seams of any venue or festival. Local manouche jazz act Canary and the Vamp provides an excellent choice for local support. At Humbrews at 8 p.m. ($23, $20 advance).
