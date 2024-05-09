Thursday, May 9, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, May 9
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM
A.J. Lee & Blues Summit
is fronted by singer, songwriter and mandolinist A.J. Lee, who was considered something of a teenage prodigy when she started her career a decade ago in her hometown of Santa Cruz. The intervening years have built her and her group a reputation as masterful modern bluegrass players capable of putting on a great show that will pack the seams of any venue or festival. Local manouche jazz act Canary and the Vamp
provides an excellent choice for local support. At Humbrews
at 8 p.m. ($23, $20 advance).
