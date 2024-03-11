A+E

Monday, March 11, 2024

Music Tonight: Monday, March 11

Posted By on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s just another Metal Monday over at Savage Henry Comedy Club at 6 p.m., so don’t go wishing it were Sunday, even if that’s your I-don’t-have-to-run-day. These are fun, too. Tonight’s gig brings two bands from Everett, Washington, KillCam and Resin Cough, for a meet-up with our local heroes GRUG! and Brain Dead Rejects. This all-ages gig requires a valid I.D. from anyone of proper age who wishes to drink alcohol and comes with a $5-$10 sliding scale door charge, which isn’t bad at all, especially if you do a little math on the distance from Snohomish County to Humboldt and the current price of gasoline.
