Monday, March 11, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, March 11
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
It’s just another Metal Monday
over at Savage Henry Comedy Club
at 6 p.m.
, so don’t go wishing it were Sunday, even if that’s your I-don’t-have-to-run-day. These are fun, too. Tonight’s gig brings two bands from Everett, Washington, KillCam
and Resin Cough
, for a meet-up with our local heroes GRUG!
and Brain Dead Rejects
. This all-ages gig requires a valid I.D. from anyone of proper age who wishes to drink alcohol and comes with a $5-$10 sliding scale door charge, which isn’t bad at all, especially if you do a little math on the distance from Snohomish County to Humboldt and the current price of gasoline.
Tags: Metal Monday, Savage Henry Comedy Club, KillCam, Resin Cough, GRUG!, Brain Dead Rejects, Image