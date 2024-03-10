Sunday, March 10, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, March 10
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Mar 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Pianist John Chernoff, violinist Cindy Moyer and sax player Virginia Ryder make up the Vipisa Trio
, a group of music department staff who have been performing together long before the CPH rebrand. Today at Fulkerson Hall
, the trio will be performing a 2 p.m.
matinee of music including the work of local alum and current University of California Los Angeles composition and theory teacher Dante Da Silva. There will also be pieces by the composers Marc Eychenne and Richard Wienhorst ($15, $5 children and Cal Poly Humboldt students).
