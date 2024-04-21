A+E

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, April 21

Posted By on Sun, Apr 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Fans of ensemble vocal jazz and pop are in for a treat this afternoon when the Mad
River Transit Singers present a matinee performance at Fulkerson Hall at 2 p.m. ($10, $5 children and seniors, free to Cal Poly Humboldt students). The program will include an array of swing and jazz standards, as well as some pop gems by the likes of Willie Nelson and local hero Sara Bareilles.
