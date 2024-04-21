Sunday, April 21, 2024
Music Tonight: Sunday, April 21
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Apr 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Fans of ensemble vocal jazz and pop are in for a treat this afternoon when the Mad
River Transit Singers
present a matinee performance at Fulkerson Hall
at 2 p.m.
($10, $5 children and seniors, free to Cal Poly Humboldt students). The program will include an array of swing and jazz standards, as well as some pop gems by the likes of Willie Nelson and local hero Sara Bareilles.
click to enlarge
Tags: Mad River Transit Singers, Fulkerson Hall, Image