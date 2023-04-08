Music Tonight: Saturday, April 8

click to enlarge Photo by Carlin Ma

David Tanenbaum

Two very different gigs in Arcata tonight, both of which will be total burners for the fans of their respective genres. Cal Poly Humboldt’sis the setting for a classical guitar duet of technical ecstasy, with local professorteaming up with world-renowned six-string samuraifor a recital of good things at($15 general admission, $5 CPH students and children). Meanwhile, an hour or so later over at the, it’s the spring installment of Disco Night, whereandwill be spinning hot vinyl from the bellbottom era for the first lucky 200 who nab tickets, which are going for $10 presale and $15 at the door, if you can get there in time to score. Bonne chance.