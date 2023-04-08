A+E

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 8

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge David Tanenbaum - PHOTO BY CARLIN MA
  • Photo by Carlin Ma
  • David Tanenbaum
Two very different gigs in Arcata tonight, both of which will be total burners for the fans of their respective genres. Cal Poly Humboldt’s Fulkerson Hall is the setting for a classical guitar duet of technical ecstasy, with local professor Jennifer Trowbridge teaming up with world-renowned six-string samurai David Tanenbaum for a recital of good things at 8 p.m. ($15 general admission, $5 CPH students and children). Meanwhile, an hour or so later over at the Miniplex, it’s the spring installment of Disco Night, where DJs Pandemonium Jones, The Grouch and Dacin will be spinning hot vinyl from the bellbottom era for the first lucky 200 who nab tickets, which are going for $10 presale and $15 at the door, if you can get there in time to score. Bonne chance.
