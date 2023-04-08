Music Tonight: Saturday, April 8

click to enlarge
Photo by Carlin Ma
David Tanenbaum
Two very different gigs in Arcata tonight, both of which will be total burners for the fans of their respective genres. Cal Poly Humboldt’s Fulkerson Hall
is the setting for a classical guitar duet of technical ecstasy, with local professor Jennifer Trowbridge
teaming up with world-renowned six-string samurai David Tanenbaum
for a recital of good things at 8 p.m.
($15 general admission, $5 CPH students and children). Meanwhile, an hour or so later over at the Miniplex
, it’s the spring installment of Disco Night, where DJs Pandemonium Jones
, The Grouch
and Dacin
will be spinning hot vinyl from the bellbottom era for the first lucky 200 who nab tickets, which are going for $10 presale and $15 at the door, if you can get there in time to score. Bonne chance.